Da Silva involved at both ends as Rennes wins 1-0 at Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Montpellier missed the chance to move up to third place in the French league after being held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Dijon on Sunday.

Defender Damien Le Tallec earned a point for Montpellier with a 61st-minute equalizer, shortly after striker Wesley Said put 18th-placed Dijon ahead in new coach Antoine Kombouare’s first game in charge.

Montpellier’s draw leaves it fifth and two points ahead of sixth-placed Strasbourg, which has played a game more.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is 13 points clear of second-placed Lille, having played two games less, with Lyon 17 points behind PSG in third place.

Strasbourg kept its consistent start to the season with a 2-1 win at Toulouse on Sunday.

Midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko grabbed the winner for Strasbourg midway through the second half.

Later Sunday, Marseille was looking to reclaim sixth spot with a home win against 19th-placed Monaco. Former Chelsea, Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas was making his Monaco debut after joining from Premier League Chelsea on Friday.

RENNES WINS AGAIN

Defender Damien Da Silva was involved at both ends of the field as Rennes won 1-0 at Nantes.

He put Rennes ahead with a glancing header from forward Hatem Ben Arfa’s free kick after 13 minutes. Ben Arfa has set up both his goals this season.

With Nantes pushing for an equalizer during a frantic second half, Da Silva appeared to block a goal-bound shot with his arm. Claims for a penalty were dismissed by referee Ruddy Buquet, whose video assistants either did not spot the infraction or deemed it an accidental handball.

Then, in the closing stages, Da Silva made a legitimate block to keep Nantes at bay.

Earlier, Buquet had consulted VAR to rule out a sixth-minute Nantes goal from defender Diego Carlos for a handball.

Rennes coach Julien Stephan — who is the son of France’s World Cup-winning assistant coach Guy Stephan — has made a great start to his fledgling managerial career with four straight league wins after taking charge one month ago.

This hard-fought victory ensured continued bragging rights for Rennes over midtable Nantes, which has not beaten Rennes at home in 14 years.