Miami commissioners delay vote on Beckham soccer deal

MIAMI (AP) Miami city commissioners have pushed back a vote following hours of public comment for and against David Beckham’s latest soccer stadium plan.

At the end of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners delayed a decision until Wednesday to put a measure on the November ballot to replace the city-owned Melreese Country Club.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star and business partner Jorge Mas pitched their current plan Thursday night for their Major League Soccer franchise. The group’s latest proposal calls for a 28,000-seat stadium, hotel rooms, restaurants, shops, a new park and public soccer fields near Miami International Airport.

If commissioners approve, voters would decide on Nov. 6 whether to change the city’s charter and allow what would be a no-bid deal to lease 73 acres (30 hectares) at the Melreese site.