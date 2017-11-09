Messi presents World Cup 2018 ball in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) Lionel Messi has presented the ball for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Telstar 18 has a retro black-and-white design harking back to the original Adidas Telstar ball used for the 1970 World Cup.

Adidas says that in terms of structure, it’s an evolution of the ball used for the last World Cup in 2014.

Chiming with Russia’s history as a pioneer of space flight, the Telstar name originally came from a type of early satellite. However those came from Western nations, and not the then Soviet Union.