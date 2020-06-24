MATCHDAY: Chelsea can seal Liverpool’s Premier League title

<p> Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) </p>

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Anything other than a win for second-place Manchester City against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will see Liverpool capture its first English league championship since 1990. Chelsea has a history of clinching the title for another team. In 2016, the Blues came from behind to hold Tottenham 2-2 at home for a draw that allowed Leicester to secure the most improbable title triumph in the history of English football. Chelsea is in fourth place and looking for a victory to restore a five-point gap to Manchester United and Wolves in the race for Champions League qualification. In other matches, Watford is just a point above the relegation zone heading into an away match against Burnley while Arsenal seeks to avoid a third straight loss since the restart in its trip to Southampton.

SPAIN

Valencia can keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a win at relegation-threatened Eibar. A victory would move Valencia to within four points of fourth-place Sevilla. Eibar can open a six-point gap to the relegation zone if it wins. Last-place Espanyol can leave the demotion zone when it visits Real Betis, which will be playing its first match since coach Rubi was fired amid the team’s three-game winless streak.