Martial and Pogba out of France squad with injuries

PARIS (AP) — Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as well as Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette were ruled out of France’s upcoming matches as a wave of injuries struck the World Cup winners.

Coach Didier Deschamps called Moussa Sissoko and Alexandre Lacazette as replacements on Monday.

Pogba had a left thigh injury and Martial injured an adductor muscle. The French Football Federation later said Lacazette was unavailable.

“This decision was taken following an exchange between doctor Franck Le Hall and his Arsenal counterparts,” the federation said.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea will replace Lacazette and was expected to join his teammates at France’s training camp outside Paris by Monday evening.

France travels to the Netherlands for a UEFA Nations League game on Friday, then hosts Uruguay at the Stade de France in a friendly four days later.

France was already without Thomas Lemar and injured left back Lucas Hernandez.

Martial’s injury was a setback, as he earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in March a 3-1 win over Russia, and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.