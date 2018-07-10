Marsch hired by RB Leipzig after leaving Red Bulls

Jesse Marsch was hired as an assistant coach of RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, four days after quitting as head coach of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls, which is owned by the same parent company.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick returned as head coach Tuesday. Rangnick coached the team in 2015-16 as it earned promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time, then stepped down as coach to concentrate on his sporting director job and was replaced by Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Marsch spent 3 seasons in New York and is the winningest coach in franchise history with 58 victories, 35 losses and 25 ties. The 44-year-old led the club to the 2015 Supporters’ Shield, a U.S. Open Cup final appearance, and two trips to the CONCACAF Champions League. Under Marsch, the Red Bulls made the MLS Cup playoffs three times.

Marsch was replaced at the Red Bulls by top assistant Chris Armas, a former U.S. national team defender.