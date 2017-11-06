Makelele leaves Swansea, becomes coach at Belgian team Eupen

EUPEN, Belgium (AP) Former France midfielder Claude Makelele ended his 10-month spell as assistant manager at Swansea on Monday to take over as head coach at Belgian team Eupen.

The 44-year-old Makelele’s only other role as a head coach was at French club Bastia, where he lasted six months before getting fired. He has also been an assistant at Paris Saint-Germain.

Makelele joined Swansea in January, shortly after Paul Clement became manager. The pair had also worked together at PSG.

”You never know if it’s the right time to take the step into management,” Makelele said. ”But I’ve been given a good opportunity and a good project to manage for the next few years.”

Eupen is in last place in Belgium’s top division.