Los Angeles takes on Seattle following Ibrahimovic’s 2-goal game

Seattle Sounders FC (11-8-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (13-11-1, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Seattle following a two-goal outing against FC Dallas.

The Sounders are 5-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 8-5-0 in matches decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahimovic leads Los Angeles with three assists. Favio Alvarez has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and six assists for Seattle. Harry Shipp has three goals over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-6-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Seattle: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Romain Alessandrini (injured).

Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Kim Kee-Hee, Roman Torres.