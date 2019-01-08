London police arrest teen for racism at Tottenham-Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Three soccer fans were arrested on suspicion of racism offenses at the League Cup semifinal between London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

The arrests around Tuesday’s game at Wembley Stadium came after renewed warnings from the Metropolitan Police in London that they were working with teams “to ensure hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language, is tackled robustly.”

Police said the men arrested for what are classified in England as “racially aggravated public order offenses” are 17, 20 and 23 years old. They were not named.

Tottenham won the first leg of the semifinal 1-0.