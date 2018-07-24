Liga calendar: Barca hosts Madrid for 1st clasico in October
MADRID (AP) Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first clasico of the Spanish league, in the season calendar announced on Tuesday.
Barcelona will play Madrid at Camp Nou during Round 10 on the weekend of Oct. 27-28.
Madrid will host their second meeting during Round 26 on the weekend of March 2-3.
The Madrid capital derbies will be at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of Sept. 29-30 and at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano over Feb. 9-10.
The season opens on the weekend of Aug. 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.
MADRID (AP) Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first clasico of the Spanish league, in the season calendar announced on Tuesday.
Barcelona will play Madrid at Camp Nou during Round 10 on the weekend of Oct. 27-28.
Madrid will host their second meeting during Round 26 on the weekend of March 2-3.
The Madrid capital derbies will be at Real's Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of Sept. 29-30 and at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano over Feb. 9-10.
The season opens on the weekend of Aug. 18-19, and ends on May 18-19.
Liga calendar: Barca hosts Madrid for 1st clasico in October
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices