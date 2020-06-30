Leroy Sane set to leave Man City for Bayern Munich

Manchester City has agreed to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to 60 million euros ($67 million), a person familiar with the deal said.

Bayern is set to make an initial payment of 49 million euros and City could receive a further 11 million euros based on Sane’s achievements with the German champions, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity, confirming British media reports, because details of the deal have not been made public.

The 24-year-old Germany international, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, only had one year remaining on his contract in Manchester.

Sane only made his return to action last week after recovering from knee ligament damage sustained in the Community Shield in August.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been prepared for Sane’s exit, saying last week there was no urgency to sign a left-sided replacement.

“We have enough good players up front,” Guardiola said. “Gabriel (Jesus) can play on the left, (Phil) Foden can play on the left. We have Raheem (Sterling). Most of them are in good condition. … I think we have other priorities, maybe. I don’t know if after the coronavirus, whether the financial situation for the club will change. We will see at the end of this season.”

While the Bundesliga campaign ended last weekend with Bayern defending the title, the Premier League runs until the end of July after being suspended for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both City and Bayern remain in the Champions League, which is due to resume with last-16 second legs in August. Sane wouldn’t be able to play for Bayern in the European competition even if the deal was completed by then.