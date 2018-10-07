Leipzig routs promoted Nuremberg 6-0 despite missed penalty

BERLIN (AP) — Nuremberg goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow saved a penalty but that didn’t make up for the six goals he had already conceded as his team lost 6-0 at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

With more than an hour gone, Tim Leibold was sent off as the last defender for bringing down Timo Werner. But Werner, who had scored twice already for Leipzig, saw his spot kick saved in a rare moment of success for the visitors.

Leipzig, aware that Borussia Dortmund scored seven past the promoted side, kept pushing for more. Leipzig captain Willi Orban struck the post with a header.

The result lifted Leipzig second on goal difference ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin, all on 14 points.

Bayern Munich, beaten 3-0 at home by ‘Gladbach on Sunday, dropped to sixth.

Dortmund leads by three points after seven rounds.

Also Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 at Hoffenheim and Freiburg held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw.