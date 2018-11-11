Leipzig Beat Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga to go third

BERLIN (AP) — Yussuf Poulsen scored twice to help Leipzig go third in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

The Danish forward opened the scoring midway through the first half and sealed the win with five minutes remaining after Lukas Klostermann scored his first goal of the season in the 68th minute.

Leipzig stretched its unbeaten run in the league to 10 games and moved two points clear of defending champion Bayern Munich.

Bayern lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and dropped to fifth by the end of the weekend. Dortmund has a four-point lead over Borussia Moenchengladbach and is five points clear of Leipzig after 11 rounds of the league.

Leverkusen’s latest loss puts the pressure back on coach Heiko Herrlich. His team has only one win from its last six Bundesliga games.

FRANKFURT FOURTH

After a first half of little action, Eintracht Frankfurt scored three goals in the last half hour to move fourth with a 3-0 win over visiting Schalke.

Luka Jovic scored the first two goals and the 20-year-old Serbian striker set up Sebastien Haller for the third.

Adi Huetter’s team moved ahead of Bayern on goal difference, while Schalke remained one point above the relegation zone after its seventh defeat in 11 games.