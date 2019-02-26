Rodgers set for talks about Leicester managerial job

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Premier League club Leicester has hired Brendan Rodgers as manager from Scottish champion Celtic.

The 46-year-old Rodgers was appointed on a contract through June 2022, two days after Claude Puel was fired.

Celtic, which leads the Scottish Premiership by eight points, immediately brought back Neil Lennon, its manager from 2010-14.

Rodgers has been at Celtic since 2016 after a three-year spell leading Liverpool, including a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2014.

Rodgers was due at the King Power Stadium for Tuesday’s game against Brighton but won’t take charge of the team until the game on Sunday at Watford.

Leicester is eight points above the relegation zone in 12th place.

Rodgers says “together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”