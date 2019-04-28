Leader Bayern drops points in 1-1 draw at Nuremburg

<p> Bayern's Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuremberg and FC Bayern Munich in Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) </p>

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich unexpectedly dropped points in a 1-1 draw at 17th-place Nuremberg on Sunday in another twist in the German title race.

Nuremberg could have won the game with a 90th-minute penalty kick but Tim Leibold hit the post.

Bayern leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by two points — 71 to 69 — with three rounds left in the German league.

Matheus Pereira put the hosts ahead shortly after the interval with a low left-footed shot. Serge Gnabry volleyed in the equalizer for Bayern with 15 minutes left for his 10th league goal this season.

Nuremberg was awarded a penalty for Alphonso Davies‘ challenge on Georg Margreitter and Leibold stepped up, only to strike the post from the spot.

On Saturday, nine-man Dortmund blew a chance to return to the top after losing 4-2 to Schalke, and third-place Leipzig beat Freiburg 2-1 to secure Champions League soccer next season.

In Sunday’s other Bundesliga game, Wout Weghorst struck twice as Wolfsburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim, boosting its hopes of a Europa League place next season and denting those of Hoffenheim.