Lazio’s Patric banned 4 games for biting opponent

MILAN (AP) — Lazio defender Patric was banned for four games and fined 10,000 euros ($11,300) for biting an opponent.

The incident happened in stoppage time of Lazio’s 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Lecce on Tuesday.

With Lazio’s title chances all but evaporating and players getting into an argument, the 27-year-old Patric suddenly dipped his head and bit Lecce defender Giulio Donati on the left arm.

The league’s disciplinary decision on Wednesday noted that the bite was caught by the VAR, and that it did not cause any injury to Donati.

Luis Suárez was banned for 10 matches by the English FA in 2013 for biting an opponent when he played for Liverpool. The Uruguay forward was also suspended for nine international games for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.