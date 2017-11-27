Last-place La Liga club Alaves fires coach Gianni de Biasi

MADRID (AP) Alaves says it has ended the contract of Italian coach Gianni de Biasi after poor results in the Spanish league.

Alaves made the announcement on Monday, two days after losing to Eibar 2-1 at home.

De Biasi was hired after Luis Zubeldia was fired in September.

He coached Alaves in eight matches for three wins and five losses. It is last in the 20-team league.

De Biasi left Albania’s national team this year after leading it to its first major tournament, the 2016 European Championship.

Alaves impressed last season by finishing mid-table in the Spanish league and making it to the Copa del Rey final.

Assistant coach Javier Cabello will be the interim coach.

