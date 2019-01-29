LA Galaxy acquire Mexican MF Antuna on loan from Man City

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have acquired Mexican midfielder Uriel Antuna on loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old Antuna will occupy an international roster spot, the Galaxy announced Tuesday.

After starting his pro career in Mexico with Santos Laguna, Antuna signed with Manchester City in 2017. The winger spent last season on loan with FC Groningen in the Netherlands, moving between the first team and the reserves.

Antuna could fill the Galaxy’s needs for speed and scoring talent on the wing under new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.