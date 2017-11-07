Koscielny to end France career after World Cup

PARIS (AP) France center back Laurent Koscielny says he will end his international career after the World Cup in Russia.

Koscielny, who has 49 caps, spoke on Tuesday at France’s camp ahead of friendlies against Wales and Germany.

He says, ”After the World Cup I will be nearing 33 years old. It will be the right time to make room for the youngsters pushing behind.”

Koscielny, who played his first international in 2011 against the United States, hopes to be selected for his second World Cup after featuring in the French team in 2014.