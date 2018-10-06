King double helps Bournemouth rout 10-man Watford 4-0 in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP) — Norway striker Joshua King scored two goals and set up another to inspire Bournemouth to a 4-0 win at 10-man Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford’s Christian Kabasele was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second yellow card after a foul on King in the penalty area which led to the Bournemouth forward putting his side 2-0 ahead from the spot.

Belgium defender Kabasele’s first caution was for a clumsy elbow to the head of home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 14th when King sent in a teasing low cross to the far post. Callum Wilson’s initial effort was saved by Ben Foster, but Wales international David Brooks pounced on the rebound to score.

After King made it 2-0, the same player added the third goal on the stroke of halftime with a deft header, and Wilson latched on to a cross from Ryan Fraser and chipped the ball over Foster to complete the scoring in the 47th.