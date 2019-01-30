Chiesa nets hat trick as Fiorentina routs Roma 7-1 in cup

MILAN (AP) — Four-time defending champion Juventus lost in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, while Roma lost 7-1 at Fiorentina and had forward Edin Dzeko sent off after appearing to spit at the referee.

Juventus is on course for a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title and had won the league and cup double in the past four seasons, but it surprisingly lost 3-0 at Atalanta.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was also sent to the stands for dissent shortly before halftime after throwing his coat to the floor in anger at something in the buildup to Atalanta’s second goal.

“It was right to send me off, I was losing my temper and the refereeing was impeccable during the whole match,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “Compliments to the referee. At that moment I paid for my anger. The lads are feeling low, but now we’ll grit our teeth. These matches can happen. There’s nothing to blame the guys for, especially given what they’ve done up until now.”

Fiorentina will play Atalanta in the two-legged semifinal. The other match pits AC Milan against either city rival Inter Milan or Lazio, which face each other on Thursday.

Atalanta had not beaten Juventus since a 2-0 victory in the Italian Cup in 2004, with five draws and 21 defeats in all competitions since that victory.

Both teams lost key players to injury in the 27th minute, as Josip Ilicic and Giorgio Chiellini limped off. Ten minutes later Chiellini’s replacement, Joao Cancelo, was caught in possession by Timothy Castagne, who sprinted forward and smashed it into the far bottom corner to give Atalanta the lead.

Duvan Zapata doubled Atalanta’s lead two minutes later with his 16th goal in his past 10 games.

The Bianconeri tried to fight back after the break but couldn’t find a way past a determined Atalanta performance and Zapata sealed the result with his second of the match four minutes from time.

DREAM FOR CHIESA, NIGHTMARE FOR DZEKO

Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa scored his first career hat trick against Roma, which was already 4-1 down when Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute after arguing with referee Gianluca Manganiello and then appearing to spit at him.

Dzeko could be facing a lengthy ban if Manganiello confirms he was spit at in his official match report.

Roma has struggled this campaign after selling the backbone of its squad in the offseason, but had won four of its past five matches.

However, it started badly and Chiesa netted twice in the opening 18 minutes and also hit the post.

Aleksandar Kolarov got one back for Roma in the 28th but Luis Muriel restored Fiorentina’s two-goal advantage shortly after.

Roma was better at the start of the second half but its defense let it down again and Marco Benassi extended Fiorentina’s tally before Dzeko lost his head.

Chiesa completed his hat trick in the 74th before going off minutes later to a standing ovation.

There was still time for substitute Giovanni Simeone to score twice.

It was the first time Roma had conceded six goals or more in an Italian Cup match since May 1961, also against Fiorentina.

However, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said he will not resign.

“In my head there is never that thought,” he said.