Just 8 Americans among top 25 MLS jerseys, topped by Morris

NEW YORK (AP) Just eight Americans are among the 25 best-selling Major League Soccer jerseys, led by Seattle forward Jordan Morris in fourth.

Atlanta midfielder Miguel Almiron leads the list, the league said Friday, followed by Chicago midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, Atlanta forward Josef Martinez, Morris and New York City forward David Villa.

Other Americans include Seattle forward Clint Dempsey in sixth, Orlando forward Dom Dwyer in 14th, Portland midfielder Darlington Nagbe in 16th, Atlanta defender Greg Garza in 18th, Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan 23rd in 22nd, San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski in 23rd and Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi in 25th.