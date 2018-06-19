Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup

SARANSK, Russia (AP) A Japanese princess is supporting her nation’s team at the World Cup, becoming the first member of Japan’s royal family to visit Russia in more than a century.

Princess Hisako of Takamada appeared Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, where Japan beat Colombia 2-1, and waved to spectators.

She arrived Monday in Russia and will stay through June 26, and is expected to attend Japan’s next two group stage matches against Senegal and Poland.

Her visit is the first such trip by a Japanese royal since 1916.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over four contested islands, which the Soviet Union took at the end of World War II. It has kept the two nations from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

