Italian soccer schedule emerges after virus outbreak

MILAN (AP) — The next two rounds of the Italian soccer schedule have been pushed back by a week.

The governing body of Serie A announced the changes Friday.

On Thursday, it was decided that the matches postponed last weekend — including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan — would be played this weekend.

Ten Serie A matches have been postponed over the last two weekends because of the virus outbreak in Italy, where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,800 have been infected.

The Italian government issued a decree on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country must take place without spectators until April 3 as it attempts to control the spread of the virus.