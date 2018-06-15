Iranians pour into streets to celebrate football win

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iranians have poured into the streets to celebrate the national football team’s 1-0 win over Morocco at the World Cup in Russia.

Many sang and danced or could be heard lighting firecrackers and honking horns around the capital of Tehran. The victory was the first World Cup win for the nation since a match against the United States in 2008 that ended 2-1.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised the team players for displaying ”determination and dignity.”

State television repeatedly broadcast national songs and showed replays of the moment Moroccan Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a free kick into his own net to give Iran the win.