Inter Milan cleared by UEFA of extra financial scrutiny

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Inter Milan no longer faces extra financial scrutiny after it fully complied with rules that monitor income and spending.

Inter had to forfeit 6 million euros ($6.7 million) in UEFA competition prize money for breaking financial fair play rules and undergo four years of additional monitoring.

The three-time European champion is third in Serie A and on track to enter the Champions League group stage next season.

UEFA has sent Trabzonspor’s case back to its judging panel for a ruling after the club breached its agreement signed three years ago.

Trabzonspor, which has qualified for the Europa League, failed to break even on its accounts this season.

UEFA says Besiktas and Astana are also now clear of extra scrutiny.