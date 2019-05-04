Inter draws at Udinese and risks Serie A 3rd place

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan missed the chance of consolidating third place in Serie A on Saturday and could even find itself struggling to hold onto a Champions League berth.

The Nerazzurri were held to 0-0 at relegation-threatened Udinese.

That left Inter four points ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta, which visits Lazio on Sunday, and five above fifth-placed Roma, which travels to Genoa. The top four from Serie A qualify for the Champions League.

Inter has three matches remaining.

It was a precious point for Udinese, which inched four clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier, Spal mathematically clinched its Serie A status for next season as it crushed already-relegated Chievo Verona 4-0.

Dias Felipe scored in each half and Sergio Floccari and Jasmin Kurtic also netted in the second period.