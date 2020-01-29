Inter beats Fiorentina 2-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Nicolò Barella scored a spectacular volley to help Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Italian Cup semifinals.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Moses both made their debuts for Inter as second-half substitutes after joining from Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

Barella scored what was to prove the winner in the 67th minute, volleying in from 20 yards after Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković headed out a cross.

“I tried and it went into the corner. I need to learn to score easier goals,” Barella said with a smile.

Barella’s goal came moments after Eriksen had replaced Alexis Sánchez, with the Denmark playmaker coming on to huge cheers from the San Siro crowd.

“He’s a star. An important player for us,” Barella said. “He will help us lift up our level even more. He’ll make this stadium explode.”

Fiorentina had only equalized seven minutes before Barella’s goal, when Martín Cáceres headed in a corner to cancel out Antonio Candreva’s first-half opener.

Inter will face Napoli in the last four.

AC Milan faces Juventus in the other semifinal. Both will be played over two legs.