Ibrahimovic scores 500th worldwide goal; Galaxy fall

TORONTO (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th worldwide goal Saturday night in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals for in club and international play, cutting the Galaxy’s lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute. Jonathan dos Santos chipped the ball into the box, and the 6-foot-5 Ibrahimovic twirled to get an angle at the ball between two defenders, flicking his right leg up high to deflect it past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 17th of the season.

Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapmanalso scored for Toronto (8-14-6). Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles (10-11-8).

SOUNDERS 2, WHITECAPS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and Seattle beat Vancouver to run its club-record winning streak to nine games.

The Sounders (13-5-9) opened the scoring in the 21st minute, working their way into the Vancouver box where a series of quick passes ended with Ruidiaz poking the ball into the net. Ruidiaz struck again in the 42nd minute, when Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic was caught far outside his box. The Peruvian national took a blind pass and sauntered in alone, tapping the ball into the net.

Vancouver (11-8-9) scored in injury time near the end of the first half, when Nicolas Mezquida sailed a corner kick to striker Kei Kamara, who headed the ball in.

SPORTING KC 5, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gerso Fernandes had two goals and two assists and Sporting Kansas City beat San Jose to move into first place in the Western Conference.

Felipe Gutierrez opened the scoring in the 18th minute for Sporting KC (15-7-6), which moved a point ahead of FC Dallas in the standings. Fernandes doubled the lead five minutes later with a run behind the defense and a chip shot to beat the goalkeeper.

Ike Opara made it 3-0 with a putback off Roger Espinoza’s saved attempt in the 42nd minute.

Krisztian Nemeth added another for Sporting in the 67th minute with a tap in of Fernandes’ cross to finish the counter-attack sprung by Gutierrez’s long ball.

Danny Hoesen scored for the Quakes (4-16-8) in the 80th minute with a long-range blast.

Fernandes capped the scoring with his second goal in the 86th minute.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, RAPIDS 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 18 minutes and assisted on another goal to help Atlanta United beat Colorado.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 10th minute, settling Julian Gressel’s wide cross and finishing with a left-footed shot from inside the upper left corner of the 6-yard box.

Almiron slotted home Josef Martinez’s layoff to double the lead in the 18th and sent a long ball forward to Gressel, who crossed it to Hector Villalba for Atlanta’s third in the 37th minute.

United (17-5-6) moved two points ahead of the New York Red Bulls in the Supporters’ Shield race.

The Rapids (6-16-6) lost their fourth in a row.

DYNAMO 4, TIMBERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas had two goals and an assist and set a franchise record for goals in a calendar year, helping Houston beat Portland to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Manotas gave the Dynamo a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute, tapping in Alberth Elis’ low cross. It was Manotas’ 17th goal in all competitions this year. Manotas added another goal to his tally in the 71st minute, volleying home goalkeeper Steve Clark’s botched attempt to punch away Elis’ cross.

Houston’s Alejandro Fuenmayor scored an own goal to give the Timbers (12-8-8) the lead in the ninth minute. Elis headed home Tomas Martinez’s free kick to tie it at 1 for the Dynamo (8-13-7) in the 32nd minute.Fuenmayor capped the scoring in the 81st minute with a right-footed shot to finish Manotas’ pass.

CREW 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zack Steffen saved Tesho Akindele’s chip shot in the 92nd minute and Columbus played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas.

Steffen finished with two saves in his ninth shutout of the season. The Crew (12-8-8) extended their unbeaten streak to three games.

Jesse Gonzalez made a leaping effort to stop Federico Higuain’s shot in the 26th minute for his only save. Gonzalez recorded his fourth shutout of the season for FC Dallas (14-6-8).

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Miguel Ibarra tied it for Minnesota in the 84th minute in United’s draw with Real Salt Lake.

Darwin Quintero found Ibarra open in the middle of box and Ibarra turned with a chip shot to beat the goalkeeper. Ibarra scored again three minutes later but had the goal reversed after video review.

Damir Kreilach shielded away Minnesota midfielder Fernando Bob on a pass from Sunny and scored on a right-footed roller from beyond the penalty box in the 11th minute for RSL (13-10-6).

Minnesota (9-16-3) ended a three-game losing streak. Real Salt Lake had its three-game winning streak snapped.

REVOLUTION 1, LAFC 1, TIE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Bye tied it in the 82nd minute and New England tied Los Angeles FC.

Bye powered home the header off Teal Bunbury’s cross for the Revs (8-10-10), who extended their unbeaten streak to three games. It was Bye’s first MLS goal.

Marco Urena gave LAFC (13-7-8) the lead in the 52nd minute with the help of a deflection of the defender for his first goal of the season.

LAFC is unbeaten over its last five.

IMPACT 4, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Silva scored twice off assists from Ignacio Piatti and Montreal beat Philadelphia.

Saphir Taider and Quincy Amarikwa also scored for Montreal (12-14-3).

Auston Trusty scored for the the Union (12-12-4).