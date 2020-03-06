Houston plays first road game of season against Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo (0-0-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-0-0, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston goes on the road for the first time this season against Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City compiled a 10-16-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-6-4 in home games. Sporting Kansas City scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall in the 2019 season while going 10-3-4 on the road. Houston scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Andreu Fontas (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

Houston: Victor Cabrera (injured), Alberth Elis (injured), Marcelo Palomino (injured), Darwin Quintero (injured).