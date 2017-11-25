Heynckes not managing Bayern Munich after the season

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) Jupp Heynckes has ruled out extending his fourth stint in charge of Bayern Munich beyond this season.

Club president Uli Hoeness said on Friday it was ”possible” the coach could stay, but Heynckes squashed that on Saturday.

”I don’t know what prompted Uli to say that,” Heynckes told Sky Sport TV. ”We have a very clear agreement that the work goes on until June 30, 2018. What other people say, whether players or officials, that I should keep going – I don’t want to comment on it every week because it’s a clear agreement and that’s how it’ll stay. Nothing will shake that.”

Heynckes returned to the club this season after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

He endured his first loss in 10 games when Bayern fell at Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

”We invested far too little, played too slow and never really got into a rhythm,” Heynckes said. ”`Gladbach relied on counterattacks and played a clever tactical game.”

Bayern’s lead was cut to three points by second-placed Leipzig, which won at home over Werder Bremen 2-0. Heynckes’ team is five points ahead of Schalke.