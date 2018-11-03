Henry’s struggling Monaco side loses 1-0 at Reims

PARIS (AP) — Thierry Henry must be wondering what he signed up for as Monaco’s new coach.

After four matches, the France great has yet to win one, and his side is languishing in 19th place in the French league after losing at Reims 1-0.

Even with Colombia striker Radamel Falcao back from injury and coming off the bench for the entire second half, Monaco failed to score after Reims midfielder Alaixys Romao was sent off after 50 minutes. Monaco midfielder Pele was red-carded with 20 minutes left.

Monaco has seven points from 12 games and will drop to last place if Guingamp draws at Nantes on Sunday.

Henry has little to cheer him up, either.

Next weekend Monaco is at home to runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which has won its opening 12 games to set a European record for the top five leagues. PSG’s latest win was 2-1 at home against Lille on Friday.

Meanwhile, Lyon missed the chance to move into third place when it drew Bordeaux 1-1 at home, despite taking the lead through highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar’s fourth goal of the season.

OTHER MATCHES:

While Henry is struggling to fix things at Monaco, his former France and Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira is slowly getting things right at Nice.

A 1-0 win at home to Amiens moved his side up to ninth place, following a difficult start to the season.

In other games, it was: Caen 1, Rennes 2; Dijon 0, Nimes 4, and Strasbourg 1, Toulouse 1.

SUNDAY GAMES

Montpellier can move above Lille into second place on goal difference if it beats fifth-place Marseille by two goals.

If Marseille loses, Saint-Etienne can take fifth spot with a home win against Angers.