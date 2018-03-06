Gulati replaced by 3 co-chairmen of North American WCup bid

CHICAGO (AP) Organizers of the North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup have reconfigured their leadership group after the election of new U.S. Soccer Federation president.

New USSF President Carlos Cordeiro, Mexican Football Federation President Decio de Maria and Canadian Soccer Association President Steven Reed have become co-chairmen of the bid, Cordeiro said Tuesday.

Sunil Gulati, who had been the sole chairman, will remain a member of the bid committee’s board. Gulati served as USSF president for 12 years but decided after the U.S. failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup that he would not seek a fourth four-year term.

Morocco is the only other candidate to host the expanded 48-nation tournament in 2026. FIFA’s members are scheduled to vote June 13, the first time the entire membership is choosing a host since 1966, when sites were picked for 1974, 1978 and 1982. The hosts from 1986-2022 were chosen by the roughly two dozen members of the FIFA executive committee.