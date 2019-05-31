Guerrero to lead Peru’s squad in Brazil’s Copa America

LIMA, Peru (AP) — After his suspension for doping, Paolo Guerrero will once again be Peru’s leader in a Copa America tournament.

The 35-year-old striker is the main name of the squad announced by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca on Thursday for the tournament in Brazil.

Guerrero’s ban finished in April. He was suspended after testing doping for a substance that derives from cocaine during 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The striker has denied any wrongdoing.

Guerrero has already scored eight times for Brazil’s Internacional since his return.

In 2011, he was Copa America’s top goal scorer with five goals. Four years later he netted four more for Peru.

Peru’s first match in the tournament will be against Venezuela on June 15. Brazil and Bolivia are also in its Group A.

Copa America will be played between June 14 and July 7.