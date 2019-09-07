Gracia leaves Watford; 1st EPL manager dismissed this season

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford has dismissed manager Javi Gracia less than four months after leading the club into the FA Cup final.

The announcement of Gracia’s departure came during the international break with Watford bottom of the English Premier League with one point from the opening four games.

Watford chairman Scott Duxbury says, “Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.”

Gracia is the first Premier League manager to lose their job this season. The Spaniard had been in charge since January 2018.

Watford lost the FA Cup final in May to Manchester City, which also won the Premier League.