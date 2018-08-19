Trailing 1-0, Cologne responds with 9 goals in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Rhine rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne scored 20 goals between them to advance from the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

Thorgan Hazard, Raffael and new signing Alassane Plea all scored hat tricks as ‘Gladbach routed fifth-tier BSC Hastedt 11-1. Diyar Kucuk scored the home side’s consolation in the final minutes.

Dynamo Berlin quickly regretted scoring first against Cologne. Cologne — relegated from the Bundesliga last season — responded by putting nine goals past its fourth-tier opponents to win 9-1 in the Olympiastadion.

Dynamo, which won 10 successive East German titles between 1979 and 1988 amid allegations of match-fixing and politically influenced favors, opened the scoring through midfielder Patrik Twardzik in the 19th. The lead didn’t last long as Simon Terodde scored the first of his four goals two minutes later.

Leipzig also came from behind to beat fourth-tier Viktoria Cologne 3-1, and Hannover defeated third-division Karlsruher SC 6-0.

Leipzig finished with 10 men after new signing Marcelo Saracchi was sent off on his competitive debut for bringing down Viktoria’s Patrick Koronkiewicz as the last defender.

Augsburg made hard work of beating fourth-tier Steinbach Haiger 2-1. There were wins too for second-division Union Berlin and Holstein Kiel, while fifth-tier BSG Chemie Leipzig upset second-division Jahn Regensburg 2-1.

Defending champion Eintracht Frankfurt was knocked out at the first hurdle by Ulm on Saturday, when Bayern Munich struggled to overcome fourth-tier SV Drochtersen/Assel 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund, the 2017 champion, faces second-division Greuther Fuerth on Monday.