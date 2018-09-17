Girona halts Celta’s run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Cristhian Stuani scored in each half as Girona ended Celta Vigo’s unbeaten run in a 3-2 win in the Spanish league on Monday.

Celta was yet to lose in three league games and could have tied Real Madrid for second place in the standings had it won at Montilivi Stadium. It won two straight matches — including 2-0 at home against Atletico Madrid — after opening with a draw against Espanyol.

The second consecutive win for Girona, in its second season in the first division, moved it to sixth in the standings, five points behind leader Barcelona.

After Stuani opened the scoring midway through the first half, Spain striker Iago Aspas evened the match with a free kick shot and Girona got back ahead with a goal by Pedro Alcala before halftime.

Stuani added his second early in the second half and Sofiane Boufal netted Celta’s second goal in the final minutes.

The visitors’ Gustavo Cabral was sent off in stoppage time after a dangerous play.

Girona visits Barcelona next weekend, while third-place Celta hosts promoted Valladolid.