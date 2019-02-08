Ghana media: 6 arrested in journalist’s killing

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghanaian media say six people have been arrested in connection with last month’s killing of an undercover journalist who exposed a high-ranking official at FIFA as corrupt.

The Daily Graphic newspaper says the six were arrested on Thursday and have been questioned and released on bail. They were not identified.

Another three people, including the now-banned FIFA official Kwesi Nyantakyi, were also questioned as police sought information in the killing of journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Hussein-Suale was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorbike while driving near his home in Accra on Jan. 16.

Hussein-Suale worked on an undercover television documentary that showed Nyantakyi, then a member of the FIFA council, accepting cash from reporters posing as unethical businessmen and promising to use his position as the head of Ghanaian soccer to secure favorable deals for them.

Nyantakyi was found guilty of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest in a FIFA ethics investigation prompted by the documentary. He was banned from soccer for life last year having already resigned from his roles as president of the Ghana soccer federation, as vice president of African soccer, and as a member of FIFA’s top panel.