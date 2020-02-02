Getafe climbs to 3rd place in Spain with 2-0 win at Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Getafe won 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao to rise to third place in the Spanish league on Sunday, moving ahead of Sevilla which drew 1-1 at home with Alavés.

Damián Suárez opened the scoring for Getafe in the 36th minute when the right back showed the skills of a forward by working two quick passing combinations with teammates before dribbling by the last defender and scoring.

Striker Jaime Mata doubled the lead five minutes after halftime by converting a penalty after a handball in the box by Bilbao defender Íñigo Lekue.

Ibai Gómez hit the crossbar for Bilbao in the final minutes but the chance was a rarity in a game dominated by the visitors’ tough defending, which took Bilbao out of the match at its San Mamés Stadium.

José Bordalás is considered one of the top coaches in Spain after turning the modest Getafe into one of the most competitive sides in the league despite its lack of individual stars. Getafe almost qualified for the Champions League last season and it is back in the fight again this campaign. It has won three in a row and six of its last eight league matches.

“We have a concept of the way we want to play football and we remain faithful to it no matter where we play,” Suárez said. “This is the result of hard work and motivation.”

SEVILLA’S SNAG

Some Sevilla fans jeered their team after a poor performance at home when it could barely threaten Alavés.

The draw came three days after Sevilla was eliminated from the Copa del Rey´s round of 16 by a 3-1 loss at second-division Mirandés.

Alavés went head in the 70th when Joselu Mato scored his ninth goal of the season after goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik parried the ball into his path.

Lucas Ocampos leveled for Sevilla in the 77th after he converted a penalty kick following Rubén Duarte’s handball.

Sevilla was left level on points with Getafe but in fourth place thanks to goal difference.

ALCÁCER’S DEBUT

Paco Alcácer had an ideal debut for new club Villarreal, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Osasuna.

The former Barcelona striker also provoked a penalty that Santi Cazorla converted for the team’s third goal.

Villarreal acquired Alcácer from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth 23 million euros ($25.5 million), making him the most expensive player ever bought by the club.

OTHER RESULTS

Leganés substitute Óscar Rodríguez scored from a free kick deep in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and move the club closer to escaping the drop zone.

Real Betis drew 1-1 at Eibar.

Barcelona hosts Levante later needing to win to close the six-point gap with leader Real Madrid.

