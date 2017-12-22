Germany forward Mario Gomez returns to Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Germany forward Mario Gomez will return to Stuttgart, where he won the 2007 Bundesliga title, from rival Wolfsburg.

Stuttgart said Friday that the 32-year-old Gomez will sign a contract through 2020.

Gomez started his career in Stuttgart’s youth team. He made his Germany debut in 2007 while playing for the club, then played for Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Besiktas before joining Wolfsburg in 2016.

Gomez said he was ”very happy to be back home, where everything began for me,” and promised to ”give everything” to keep Stuttgart in the top flight.

Promoted Stuttgart went into the winter break in 14th place in the 18-team Bundesliga, two points clear of the relegation zone.

News agency dpa reported that the transfer fee was more than 3 million euros ($3.5 million).

Also Friday, Stuttgart said 19-year-old winger Josip Brekalo will return to Wolfsburg during the winter break, rather than staying on loan until the end of the season as originally planned. The Croat has been with Stuttgart since January.