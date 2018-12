Fulham’s Ranieri denied win over former club Leicester

LONDON (AP) — Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was denied an “emotional” victory over the team he famously led to an improbable Premier League title in 2016 as Leicester recovered from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

The London club was on course to move out of the relegation zone when Aboubakar Kamara gave the home team a 42nd-minute lead by shooting home from an acute angle after latching onto Aleksandr Mitrovic’s flick-on.

James Maddison grabbed Leicester’s equalizer in the 74th when he ran onto a pass from Shinji Okazaki to curl a first-time shot into the bottom left corner.

It meant Fulham stayed in last place, but now only on goal difference from Burnley and Southampton.

Ranieri has guided Fulham to a win, a draw and a loss in his three games since returning to the English game, approaching two years since his firing by Leicester the season after winning the title at odds of 5,000-1.

“It was a very emotional match this evening for me with both the Leicester fans and Fulham fans singing my name,” the 67-year-old Ranieri said.

“(But) the emotion is just at the beginning. When the game started, I was concentrating on my team. I said hello to some players. I was so concentrated on my job.”