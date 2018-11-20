France forward Mbappe injured vs. Uruguay

PARIS (AP) — France striker Kylian Mbappe has been forced off the pitch with an apparent shoulder injury during the world champion’s friendly game against Uruguay on Tuesday.

The PSG star had to be substituted after he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder near the half-hour mark at the Stade de France with the match scoreless.

Mbappe jumped to avoid contact with goalkeeper Martin Campana and went down in pain, forcing coach Didier Deschamps to substitute him for Marseille forward Florian Thauvin.

He is the second Paris Saint-Germain star to be injured during Tuesday’s games, with Brazil’s Neymar also coming off with an apparent groin problem during his team’s friendly against Cameroon.