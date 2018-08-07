Former Sweden coach Hamren set to take over at Iceland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — South African soccer club Mamelodi Sundowns says former Sweden coach Erik Hamren has been released from his contract to take over Iceland’s national team.

Swedish Radio says Hamren, who coached Sweden’s national team from 2009-16 and worked as technical director for the Sundowns, will be presented on Wednesday in Reykjavik.

The Iceland soccer federation would not confirm the report.

Hamren is set to replace part-time dentist Heimir Hallgrimsson, who left after seven years.

Iceland became the smallest country by population to play at a World Cup. The team drew with Argentina in its opening match but failed to advance from the group stage.

Hamren, who also coached clubs in his native Sweden and Norway, led Sweden at the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.