Former Colombia soccer official discusses Swiss bank account

NEW YORK (AP) The former president of Colombia’s soccer federation says he and several of his South American counterparts discussed the Swiss bank account he used to accept bribes.

Luis Bedoya testified Tuesday that he spoke about the account with former Paraguay federation president Juan Angel Napout, ex-Peru federation president Manuel Burga and former Ecuador federation president Luis Chiriboga. Bedoya said he did not go into details of the account but spoke of it as his method of receiving money from Mariano Jinkis of Full Play Group, the media company that paid bribes for broadcast rights to South American soccer tournaments.

A former member of FIFA’s executive committee, Bedoya pleaded guilty in 2015 to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. He said Monday he accepted more than $3 million in bribes from 2007-15.

Napout, Burga and former Brazil soccer federation president Jose Maria Marin are on trial in federal court in Brooklyn for racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.