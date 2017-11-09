Former Aston Villa manager Garde hired as Montreal coach

Former Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has been hired as head coach and first team director of player personnel of Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact.

The team said Wednesday that Garde had signed a three-year contract.

Garde coached Lyon from 2011-12 through 2013-14, winning the French Cup title in his first season. He was hired by last-place Villa in November 2015 and left the following March with the club still last. It was relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Now 51, Garde was a midfielder and defender for Lyon (1987-93), Strasbourg (1993-96) and Arsenal (1996-99). He made six appearances for France from 1990-92.

Mauro Biello, who had coached the Impact since 2015, was fired after Montreal finished ninth among 11 teams in the Eastern Conference at 11-17-6.