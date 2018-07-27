Fire, Toronto FC in need of a win to stay in contention

Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire aren’t giving up hope of making the playoffs but are in a tough spot to get there.

Both sides need wins to bring that dream closer to reality and will look to snare three crucial points when they conclude a home-and-home set on Saturday night at BMO Field.

Toronto took the opening match last weekend, posting its first win since June 8 and handing Chicago (6-11-5) a fourth consecutive loss. The result left four points between the clubs, with Toronto holding two games in hand.

“Believe it or not, we’re still alive,” Toronto’s Jozy Altidore, who returned from injury in the win, told reporters after the game. “People are counting us out, but we’re not. This is the type of game we can kick on from … You put yourself behind the eight-ball, this is a big challenge for us, but I think we’re up for it.”

Altidore hit the pitch for the first time since limping off the field in the CONCACAF Champions League final in late April and played in his first MLS game since late March. He’s the latest injured player to return as Toronto FC (5-11-4) slowly welcomes back key players, including defender Chris Mavinga.

“You could see the difference in our play that they make when they’re on the field,” Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio told the team’s website after the win. “It was nice to have them back. The team had a very good performance today, something that can get our momentum going.”

It has been a rough stretch for Chicago, which has struggled to keep the ball out of its net. The Fire have conceded 43 goals this season, second most in MLS. Coach Veljko Paunovic didn’t sugarcoat it.

“I think defensively we are what we are and we are not good defensively,” he told The Athletic.

There was, however, a bright spot in Paunovic’s eyes: defender/midfielder Raheem Edwards, who made his debut with Chicago after being acquired from Montreal a few days earlier.

“I think Raheem is going to bring a ton of energy, pace and determination,” Paunovic told mlssoccer.com. “He played a great game in his debut. He had an assist and showed a lot of character, soccer acumen and desire. I think this shows us that there’s a future here, but also a present.”

Chicago’s battle for an extended season will get tougher after the match against Toronto, with their next four games against teams holding a playoff spot.