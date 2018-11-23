FIFA’s Infantino gets election support from CONMEBOL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The 10-member South American soccer governing body says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The CONMEBOL executive committee unanimously agreed on Friday to ratify its support for Infantino for the 2019 election.

Infantino was present during CONMEBOL’s meeting in Buenos Aires. He will also attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate on Saturday.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee.

Infantino has no challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.