FIFA promises help for human rights activists, media
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has invited human rights activists and media to make formal complaints if they cannot work freely at international soccer events.
The world soccer body says it ”reflects FIFA’s expectations of third parties,” including tournament organizers and member federations.
The online reporting tool is launched two weeks after a German journalist who exposed Russian doping had his visa for the World Cup declared invalid, then reinstated.
Without naming Hajo Seppelt’s recent case, FIFA cites ”intervention on specific cases brought to its attention.”
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura says advocates for human rights to be upheld ”need to be able to do so freely and without fear of reprisals.”
The reporting system is hosted by outside experts and protects the identity of complainants, FIFA says.
