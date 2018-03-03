FIFA panel adds video review to soccer laws ahead of WCup

ZURICH (AP) FIFA’s rule-making panel has unanimously approved adding video review to the laws of soccer, clearing the way for its use at the World Cup.

The panel, known as IFAB, voted Saturday to begin updating the game’s written rules to include video assistant referees (VAR).

FIFA must take a further decision on using VAR at the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off June 14.

That will likely come on March 16 when the FIFA Council meets in Bogota, Colombia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has long said World Cup referees must get high-tech help to review key decisions at the 64-game tournament.

Video review can overturn a ”clear and obvious error” by match officials involving goals, penalty awards, red cards, and mistaken identity.