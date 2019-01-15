FIFA maintains Afghan soccer boss’ ban during abuse probe
ZURICH (AP) — Implicated in sexual and physical abuse of female players, Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim has lost a first legal battle with FIFA.
FIFA says chief ethics judge Vassilios Skouris dismissed Karim’s appeal against a 90-day interim ban while an investigation continues.
Ethics investigators secured the provisional ban, which can be extended by 45 days, in December after media reports of allegations by Afghan national team players.
FIFA was alerted last year to reports of abuse which allegedly happened at federation headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.
In fallout from the allegations, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani also ordered an investigation and Danish sportswear brand Hummel canceled a national team sponsorship deal.
